KINGSPORT - Elbert Benny “Zero” Fair, 85, of Kingsport, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, after a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Morrison City Freewill Baptist Church (211 W. Carters Valley Road, Kingsport, TN 37665). A memorial service for Elbert Fair will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Colonial Heights immediately following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morrison City Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4175, Kingsport, TN 37665.