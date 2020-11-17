KINGSPORT - Elbert Benny “Zero” Fair, 85, of Kingsport, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Kingsport, Elbert resided there for his entire life. He served in the U.S. Army and retired as a Sergeant E5 from the U.S. Army Reserves after 18 years of service. Elbert retired from AFG Industries in the late 1990’s after many years of service. Elbert was a long-standing member of Morrison City Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Elbert is survived by his wife, Dorothy Long Fair, of the home; two daughters, Cathy Staton and husband Rick of Gray, and Becky Fox of Gray; son, Jeff Fair and wife Loria of Kingsport; three stepdaughters, Dessa Ratliff of Kingsport, Donna Lunsford of Kingsport, and Reba Starnes and husband Gary of Rye Cove, VA; stepson, Laron Ingram of Kingsport; brother, Gary Fair and wife Miriam of Douglasville, GA; four grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; one great grandson; seven step-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Morrison City Freewill Baptist Church (211 W. Carters Valley Road, Kingsport, TN 37665). A memorial service for Elbert Fair will follow at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Colonial Heights immediately following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morrison City Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4175, Kingsport, TN 37665.