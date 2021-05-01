KINGSPORT - Elbert Andrew “Robert” Woods, age 73, of Kingsport, went home to be with family and friends on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Pastor Mike Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Midway, VA.
Pallbearers will be Brian Woods, Ethan Woods and other family members selected at the service.