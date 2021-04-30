KINGSPORT - Elbert Andrew “Robert” Woods, age 73, of Kingsport, went home to be with family and friends on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his residence. Born in Scott County, VA on July 12, 1947, a son of the late Coy and Elsie Lane Woods, he had resided in this area his entire life. He married Debra Ann Everhart on January 17, 1966 in Tampa, FL. Robert was employed by the City of Kingsport from April 28, 1967 and retired July 31, 2009. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, daddy great-papaw, brother and friend who never met a stranger.
Robert loved to be outdoors, working hard, his tractor, race cars with his children, building race cars, hunting and fishing. He liked to get up early and watch the sunrise: the outside was a part of him.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to John and Adam Payne, the Kingsport Police Officers and the Sullivan County Coroner’s office for all the respect and care given Mr. Woods and to all his family members who held him up in prayer.
In addition to his parents Robert was preceded in death by his sons, Little Coy Woods and Bradford Woods; great-grandson, Bradley Perkey; sister-in-law, Alene Snodgrass; and father-in-law, Glen Everhart.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Debra A. Woods; daughter, Amy Smith and husband, Kevin of Church Hill; daughter-in-law, Angie Woods of Kingsport; sons, Robbie Woods and wife, Kristy of Kingsport, and Jamey Woods of Kingsport; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, May Hutchins and husband, Bud of Kingsport, and Linda Fleenor of Kingsport; sister-in-law, Betty Woods of Kingsport; brothers, Don Woods and wife, Doris of Church Hill, Curtis “Curt” Woods and wife, Debbie of Kingsport, and Junior Woods of Kingsport; brother-in-law, Jim Snodgrass of Kingsport; mother-in-law, Ruth Everhart of Tampa, FL; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Rusty and Jerry; and his dog, Montana and horse, Cinnamon.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Pastor Mike Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Midway, VA.
Pallbearers will be Brian Woods, Ethan Woods and other family members selected at the service.