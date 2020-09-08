OSAKA, VA - Elaine Gibson Surrett, 64, of Osaka, VA was reunited with her loved ones on September 6, 2020 with family by her side. She graduated from Appalachia High School in 1974. She was a lifelong employee of Bank of America. Elaine was an avid volunteer who could light up a room with her smile. She loved the Appalachia United Methodist Church and often donated her time and efforts to help her community. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Toby Gibson.
She is survived by her son, Derek and daughter-in-law Megan Surrett; sister, Tammy Fine; brother, Jim Gibson; 2 grandsons, Caden and Ian Surrett; nieces, Chandra Shuler, Melissa Ford, Toby and Journey Gibson; nephews, Pete Derington, Austin and Alex Gibson, Tristan Shuler and Jasper Gibson; ex-husband and lifelong friend, Butch Surrett; boyfriend, Bill Seabolt who remained faithfully by her side; tons of family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home with services beginning at 7pm in the funeral home chapel officiated by Rev. David Rose. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Powell Valley memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Appalachia United Methodist Church, PO Box 48, Appalachia, VA 24216.