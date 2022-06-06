JONESVILLE, VA - Eileen Bolling Strouth, 91, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 Lee Health and Rehab in Jonesville, VA.
She was born in Norton, VA and graduated from J.J. Kelly High School. After graduation she worked at C & P Telephone Co. in San Antonio, TX and Norton, VA. She loved to quilt, sew, garden, antiques, arts & crafts and travel. She was a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout leader, J.J. Kelly Band mother and a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Hillard and Kathleen Welch Bolling; brothers, Earl Bolling and Darrell Bolling; sisters, Monette Blanton and Jenelle Horne.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Clarence O. Strouth; son, Tyler Strouth; daughter, Linda Strouth Cole; grandson, Harrison Z. Cole; sisters, Betty Jean Johnson, Patsy Adelene Carter, Kathy Kennedy and Janet Culbertson; two brothers, Scotty Bolling and Terry Bolling; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Eileen Strouth will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Wise, VA with Rev. Jack Blanton officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the Sturgill Funeral Home Wise, VA.
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Homes 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, Virginia 24293 in charge of arrangements.