CHURCH HILL - Eileen B. Collins, 91, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Craig Needham officiating.
