CHURCH HILL - Eileen B. Collins, 91, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center.
Eileen was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. She taught school for 30+ years in Hawkins County and was a substitute teacher after. She was a member at First Baptist Church of Church Hill and loved helping with bible school and singing in the choir. She was a member of the Lyons Club in Church Hill and loved volunteering and helping in the community.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Carroll L. Collins, daughter; Leslie Collins Corn, parents; Edgar and Berta Brown, brother; Mack Brown.
Eileen is survived by her daughters; Caryl Lynne Hensley (Michael) and Christy Collins, grandchildren; Lynzee Miller and Nickolus Corn, great grandchildren; Haley, Nathaniel, Dezarah, Daiton, and Declan, sister-in-law; Janet Brown; several nieces, nephews, and a host of many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Craig Needham officiating.
To leave an online message for the Collins family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
