ESSERVILLE, VA - Efford Odell Niece, 59, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at his home after a short illness.
He was of the Christian Faith, a former employee of Millers Service and Rogers Auto and was a retired coal miner.
Odell was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Janice Niece; and a brother, Jerry (Moose) Niece.
Those left to cherish Odell’s memory are his son, Jason Niece of Big Stone Gap, VA; brothers, Steve Niece and wife Rhenea and Lee Niece and wife Carolyn all of Wise, VA; sister, Kay Dingus and husband Robert (Fuzz) of Norton, VA; several nieces and nephews; two step-children; his two dogs, Thunderbolt and Lightning foot; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Efford Odell Niece will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Gary Maggard officiating. Burial will follow in Dewey Memorial Cemetery in Pound, VA. Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. till time of services at 4:00 P.M. Friday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Southwest Virginia Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund - 671 HWY 58 East, Norton, VA 24273. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.