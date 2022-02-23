SURGOINSVILLE - Effie Sharon Noe, age 63, of Surgoinsville, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late Herbert and Ruby Noe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Noe. She was a 1976 graduate of Surgoinsville High School.
Survivors include her loving sisters, Claudette Tate and Shirley Gillis; nephew, Tony Gillis and wife, Rhonda; sister-in-law Sue Noe; nieces, Wendy Lawson and Donna Bell; several other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Surgoinsville First Free Will Baptist Church, 1979 Long's Bend Pike, Surgoinsville, TN 37873.
The services will be private. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.