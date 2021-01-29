Edythe Nelle Milligan McNabb, 92, peacefully departed this life Thursday January 28, 2021. She was born in New Market, Tennessee, the daughter of Henderson and Susan Milligan. Edythe obtained a master’s degree in Spanish at the age of 20 with an eye toward translating for the United Nations. WWII changed those plans, and she began a 42-year career in education as both administrator and teacher. In retirement, she never missed an opportunity to participate in non-profit organizations, sometimes 10 at once.
Edythe was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, and is survived by their son Kenney, his wife Heather, and grandsons William (Ben) and Squirrel (Aiden) McNabb.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Smoky Mountain Antique Engine and Tractor Association and their efforts to continue the legacy of a time and people so important to Edythe and Kenneth. Contact Kathy Day at 865-377-3456 to make donations.
Family and friends will meet for graveside service Monday 2/1/2021, 1:00p.m. at Union Cemetery, Newport, TN. Arrangements are coordinated by Trinity Memorial, Kingsport, TN.