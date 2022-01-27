KINGSPORT - Edythe Evadeane Mitchell Head, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Evadeane was born and raised in the Pilot Knob community of Gap Creek in rural Greene County, TN and she passed away in Kingsport, TN after a long illness.
She was a daughter of the late James “Jim” and Herscheil (Bird) Mitchell. Her lineage goes back to the early pioneer families who settled in what is now upper East Tennessee.
Evadeane was a 1947 graduate of Baileyton High School, Baileyton, TN followed by the Greeneville School of Commerce, Greeneville. TN. She had to study by a kerosene lamp because electricity did not come to Gap Creek until the summer of 1950!
She began her work career at the Headquarters of the International Printing Pressman and Assistants Union of North America in Pressman’s Home, Hawkins County, TN. She worked in an office, lived in the hotel, bought her first car, made her first trip to New York City and made long-time friends.
After moving to Kingsport, she worked as a bookkeeper at Clinchfield Supply on Market Street in downtown. She met her first husband, Paul Moody, when he came to repair her telephone. They were married in the chapel of First Christian Church by Palmer Young, Minister. They built a house in the Holston Hills area and their daughter was born while they lived in this house.
Evadeane met her second husband when he came to work at Clinchfield Supply Company. After Harrel Head and Evadeane married, they worked and lived in Florida, Brevard, NC and Newark, DE.
“Eva” and Harrel both retired from DuPont DeNemours, Newark, DE and moved back to Kingsport, TN. She was a dedicated, loyal and hardworking employee during her long work career. They enjoyed traveling with bus tour groups to all 50 states, Canada and Nova Scotia. They joined the Kingsport Senior Center, took art classes and found a new hobby in painting. They were always working to make improvements to their home. They were active members in Ft. Robinson Baptist Church where she served as the church clerk. They also attended Glenwood Baptist Church where she served as church clerk. Evadeane also attended Pleasant View Baptist Church while her health permitted. Evadeane was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend to many.
After Harrel passed away, she enjoyed playing Bingo and volunteering at the local senior center.
In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Harrel Head in 2012, after a long illness.
Those left to cherish Evadeane’s memory are her daughter, Patricia (Moody) Barr; sister, Betty Jean (Mitchell) Pomier; several cousins and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm on Monday, January 31, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Mitch Whisnant officiating.
Evadeane will be entombed in Oak Hill Memorial Park, Mausoleum II.
The family would like to thank the staff of Crown Cypress Assisted Living and Asbury Place Steadman Hill for their compassionate care.
