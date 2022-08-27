Edwina Porter Baker, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle with heart disease. Although our hearts are broken, there is joy in knowing that she is with our heavenly father and her loved ones that have passed before.
Edwina was the only child of Roland D. Porter and Gertrude (Reed) Porter, of Abington, PA. She graduated from Beaver College in PA in 1960 with a degree in English. Shortly after she married Lawrence K. Baker and began a lifetime of service to others.
While living in Clinton, NJ, Edwinna was a volunteer substitute teacher at Union Township School until she started a full-time career as an ophthalmic assistant. She also sang in the church choir at Clinton Presbyterian Church. After moving to Gate City, VA she ran and operated Baker Hearing Aid Service with her husband Lawrence until she retired in 2013 at age 75. Together, they assisted hundreds of people in Southwest Virginia and upper East Tennessee with a better quality of life. After retirement, she was a volunteer at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, TN until 2020, where she received the Celia Ring Award in 2017. She is also a long-time member of Gate City United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years and taught Sunday school for 30 years.
Edwinna loved traveling. She had the opportunity to travel extensively, even as a child, and had an adventurous spirit. She loved music (played piano beautifully), her cherished cats, reading, doing puzzles and adored her family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, she is survived by her son David Baker (Teresa) of Brooklyn, NY, daughter, Diane “Dee” Thomas (Ed Gettelfinger) of Knoxville, TN, grandsons Sam Thomas (Stephanie) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Adam Thomas (Caprice Dydasco) of Montclair, NJ, and great-grandsons Brooks and Jon Riley Thomas.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a service after at Gate City United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gate City United Methodist Church or Gate City First Assembly of God.