Edwina Porter Baker, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle with heart disease. Although our hearts are broken, there is joy in knowing that she is with our heavenly father and her loved ones that have passed before.

Edwina was the only child of Roland D. Porter and Gertrude (Reed) Porter, of Abington, PA. She graduated from Beaver College in PA in 1960 with a degree in English. Shortly after she married Lawrence K. Baker and began a lifetime of service to others.

