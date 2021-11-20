WEBER CITY, VA - Edwin Roy Carter, 89, of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 22, 2021, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 12:00 pm with Pastor Dean Smith officiating.
A Military Entombment Service conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post #265 will follow at 1:00 pm in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org
