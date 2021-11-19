WEBER CITY, VA - Edwin Roy Carter, 89, of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born September 14, 1932, in Gate City, VA to the late Joseph and Eva Quillen Carter.
Edwin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who was the true example of sacrificial giving. He was creative, quiet, and gentle natured.
Edwin enjoyed woodworking, fishing and spending quality time with his family.
He retired from Tennessee Eastman following thirty-four years of service.
Edwin was a member of First Baptist Church, Weber City, VA, Gate City, VA Optimist Club and the V.F.W., Kingsport, TN. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by his son, David Michael Carter; seven siblings.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of sixty-seven years, Ingrid Pfeiffer Carter; daughters, Rosemarie C. Carter, Tessie Carter Stacey and husband, Joel; sons, Roy A. Carter and wife, Teresa, Edwin R. Carter, Jr. and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Michele Cooper and husband, Daniel, Nathan Carter and wife, Maya, Jacob Carter and wife, Amanda, Katelyn Landacre and husband, Ryan, Haley Legg, Avery Legg and wife, Tristan, Mariam Parizad and fiancé Brian Nelson; great-grandchildren, Eli and Caleb Cooper, Theia Legg; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins here and in Germany; special friends, Terry and Sharon Cradic, Pastor Dean Smith and wife, Glenda, Pastor Lester Morelock and wife, Khris, Harold and Marie Snodgrass and the late Dr. Bruce Adkins and wife, Anita.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 22, 2021, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 12:00 pm with Pastor Dean Smith officiating.
A Military Entombment Service conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post #265 will follow at 1:00 pm in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Edwin Roy Carter and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.