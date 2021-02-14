Edwin Carter, age 86, of the Union Temple community passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Mr. Carter retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 42 years of service. He was a member of Modern Woodmen of America, the American Legion Post 64 and served in the United States Air Force. He attended First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
Mr. Carter is survived by his wife of 58 years: Barbara White Carter; a daughter and son-in-law: Kim and Billy Boswell; three grandchildren whom he loved dearly: “his pal” Gibson, “his buddy” Graham, and “sissy” Gretchen Boswell all of Chuckey; a brother: Doug Carter of Baileyton; a sister-in-law: Donna and Bill Hager of Oakwood, VA; two nieces and several cousins.
Mr. Carter is preceded in death by his parents: Hogan and Clyde Carter.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Union Temple Cemetery. Rev. Sam Smith will be officiating.
Pallbearers will include: Charles Morelock, Bud Freshour, Lynn Myers, Roy Jones, Kevin McAmis, Bobby Grubbs, Don White, Lloyd Dawson, and Pat Hankins.
Honorary pallbearers will include: Dr. Charles Montgomery, Dr. Mandeep Bakshi, and the staff of Amedysis Hospice.
