KINGSPORT - Edward Todd Greene, 58, of Kingsport, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after injuries sustained from a car accident.
The Greene family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm - 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Chris Alford officiating. Committal service and Interment will take place on Friday, August 20, 2021 in the Garden of the Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 11am.
To view a full obituary, share a memory or condolence visit www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081