CHURCH HILL – Edward Russell Smith, Sr. 60, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.
Edward was born in Geneseo, Illinois to the late Ivry and Zoe Smith. In 1996 he and his family moved to Northeast Tennessee. Edward loved and adored his family, children and grandchildren. He was an avid stock car driver and fan.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jared Smith; twin sister, Ellen Spencer; sisters, Diane Smith and Debra Smith.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Darilyn Smith; children, Michael Smith, Sarah Border (Ben), Ashley Kennedy (Joe), Russell Ter Hark, Edward Smith, Jr. (Krista), and Gregory Smith; 14 grandchildren; siblings, Elsie Ashpaugh (Arthur) and Dwayne Smith; special work family at Inteplast; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
