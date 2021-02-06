KINGSPORT - Edward “Roy” Blankenship, known by his friends as “Gator”, 79, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family respectfully requests those attending the Graveside Service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 505 Dale Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Holston Valley Medical Center and Pop’s Restaurant, Kingsport.
