KINGSPORT - Edward “Roy” Blankenship, known by his friends as “Gator”, 79, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born August 16, 1941, in Kingsport, to the late John and Edna Lawing Blankenship.
Edward was a loving, caring and devoted man whose greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with his family. He enjoyed playing golf and was an outstanding baseball player at Ketron High School where he was a member of the graduating class in 1959. He was an avid UT and Atlanta Braves fan.
Edward was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Kingsport Moose Lodge #972, Kingsport Jaycees and the Kingsport Theatre Guild.
Early in his career he worked at Tennessee Eastman and later became a car salesman. He retired as owner of Tri-City Auto Colors in Kingsport.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Freeman Blankenship; granddaughter, Latasha Michelle Flanary; special cousin, Jimmy Spangler; fur babies, Jack, Otis and Clay.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Greg Blankenship, Tim Blankenship (Sherrie), Julia Davis (Ric), Josh Christensen and Kolbi Mendoza; mother of his children, Judy Blankenship Hutton; grandchildren, Conner Blankenship and Abby Baxley, Jessica and Lexi Davis, Heather and Chase Barham; four great-grandchildren; special cousins, Patsy Phillips and LaDana Boggs and several other cousins.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family respectfully requests those attending the Graveside Service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 505 Dale Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Holston Valley Medical Center and Pop’s Restaurant, Kingsport.
