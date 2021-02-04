Edward “Roy” Blankenship Feb 4, 2021 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Edward “Roy” Blankenship, 79, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Edward Blankenship Oak Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.