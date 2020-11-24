Edward Lynn Steffey crossed the River to his forever home on November 22, 2020, with his family by his side. He had fought the good fight against Parkinsons Disease, as an effect of Agent Orange, and was ready to meet his Maker. “NOT EVERYONE WHO LOST HIS LIFE IN VIETNAM DIED THERE; NOT EVERYONE WHO CAME HOME FROM VIETNAM EVER LEFT THERE.” Not once in the five years he battled illness and pain did he express regret or anger for service to country. He considered it his honor and duty fulfilled.
Lynn was born October 21, 1945, to Verna Loraine Gott Steffey and Alfred Droke Steffey, Sr. He lived his entire life in Kingsport. Mr. Steffey graduated from Lynn View High School in 1965. Lynn married the love of his life, Brenda Sue Bear Steffey on August 20, 1966, and recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. He went to work at Mead Paper and three days later, Uncle Sam called him to arms. Lynn served as a Signal Corp Operator in the United States Army while in Vietnam. Upon his return, he continued to work in several areas of Mead Paper until his retirement in 2001 at the age of 55. He is remembered by many former employees and coworkers as having been a role model of integrity and honesty and good work ethic.
He enjoyed life to the fullest. Lynn will be remembered as an avid sportsman in many areas. Many will remember his athleticism, having played softball for the Mead Knights, as well as the Mead Rebels for many years. He also played for the Mead basketball team and was a tough competitor. Lynn was a true sportsman, enjoying his ability to play the game and being an example of a gracious winner and loser, when need be. He also enjoyed a good game of golf, having played many local courses. Golf was one of the highlights of the yearly vacations, as he enjoyed playing with lifelong friend, Don Tate. For many years, he enjoyed a yearly trip to Jekyll Island for a week of golf with the boys. One of his favorite golf memories was winning the first annual Father/Daughter Select Shot flight during the Fun Fest Golf Tournament.
His love of hunting and fishing is what many will remember about him. Lynn maintained a hunting cabin in Sugar Grove, Virginia, where he spent many special days with his son, son-in-law, grandchildren, and other family and friends. Many of those young men and women remember those times as not just hunting trips, but times when he was teaching valuable life lessons. In later years, he was a partner to the Franklin Outdoors hunting and fishing show with friend, Todd Woods. He enjoyed bear hunting in Canada and alligator hunting in South Carolina, and many local hunts and fishing times. Close friend, Joel Kindle, drove Lynn across country to elk hunt in Colorado in October of 2018. It was a trip Lynn would never forget. One of his most honored times was assisting a Purple Heart WWII Veteran with a wounded warrior hunt in Michigan. He interviewed his veteran on camera and the experience touched his heart to hear the story. He never forgot it.
As an avid fisherman, he was a long time member of local B.A.S.S. associations. He won countless tournaments and trophies. He was offered a professional sponsorship to go pro in the mid 70’s. Although honored, he felt the need to ensure his family was provided for by his steady job at Mead Paper and passed on the opportunity. Many an angler would often call him for the “local fishing report” and to see if he would tell where they were biting. In spite of many ailments, he was blessed to go on two trips to Guntersville, Alabama, in May and October 2020, with his brother Earnest, several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Those two trips will be remembered as the best of the last times. Lynn mostly loved fishing and eating walleye. Many thanks to Steve Morgan, Michael Steffey, and Mark Ewing for making fishing possible almost to the very end. Thanks to Mark Ewing for assisting with the Alabama trips, as well as Joshua Smith, NP, and Jordan Smith, NP, for providing the needed comfort of knowing medical care was close by if needed.
Most of all, Lynn was a dedicated family man. He was a loving and faithful husband. Lynn was a devoted and loving daddy. He tended to his parents, brothers, sisters, and extended family as needed. After the unexpected passing of a son and son-in-law, he stepped in to be a role model for six grandchildren, to the extent that he could. He loved each one equivocally, as all with whom he had a relationship brought unique joy to his life. Lynn shared a particular joy of helping grandson, Hunter, pursue his bluegrass music. He carted him all over the southeast for lessons, shows, and competitions, until he was unable to drive, at which time Hunter carted his Papaw with him to events. Lynn particularly appreciated the interest and time spent with Boots on the Ground with Beecher and Colton Powers, and David and Ryan Henard. He publically professed his faith in Christ in April of 2018, after many years of prayers from family and friends. In a recent conversation with his daughter, he recounted having prayed and calling on the Lord while in Vietnam. She reminded him of Romans 10:13: “Whoever calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” Period. No if’s, and’s but’s, when’s after’s, etc. HE WAS SAVED at that moment. His life walked out as a reflection of Christ more so than some claiming to be followers. Lynn did not like the legalism of religion, but rather wanted to just be a follower of Christ. His profession of faith was more of an affirmation and he held strong to the Lord until his last breath.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Verna Loraine and Alfred Droke Streffey, Sr.; beloved son, Dennis Lynn Steffey; son-in-law, Shannon Rhea Patterson; brother, A.D. Steffey, Jr.; sisters, Betty Jean Steffey Ewing, Lois Jane Steffey Percy (Igeary), and Helen June Steffey; several sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; and special friends, Todd Woods, Steve Donahue, and Steve Guy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Sue Steffey, of the home, beloved daughter, Deanna Steffey (Patterson) Parker and husband Greg Parker of Church Hill; grandchildren, Taylor Rhea Peters (Scott) of Knoxville; Edward Hunter Shane Patterson (Morgan) of Church Hill; Austin Lynn Steffey of Kingsport, Lilian Abigail Steffey of Kingsport, Dalton James Steffey of Kingsport, and Payton Droke Steffey of Church Hill; brothers, Pastor Earnest Steffey (Janice) of Blountville, Michael Steffey (Betty) of Church Hill; sister, Patsy Ruth Cable (Edward) of Elizabethton; sister-in-law, Alma (Mann) Rogers; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Parvati Anunthula, Dr. Mirle Girish, Dr. Charles “Chaz” Payne, Dr. Chris Pendola, Dr. Vinodini Krishnan, Dr. Andrew Sparkman, Lori Grabner, NP, Joshua Smith, NP, the medical and nursing staff of Holston Valley Medical Center, VA Mountain Home Medical Center, and the Morristown team of home based Primary Care, for assisting in making his last few years (and most recent weeks) as functional and comfortable as possible through kind, respectful, and compassionate care. Special shout out to Dr. Woody Reeves (retired) for his generous gift of a U.S. Flag.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Earnest Steffey officiating and eulogy by daughter, Deanna Parker.
A Military graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Austin Steffey, Scott Peters, Payton Steffey, Dalton Steffey, Steve Morgan, Keith Mann, and Joel Kindle. Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Hunter Shane Patterson, serving the United States Navy in Great Lakes, IL; Greg Parker; Mark Ewing; Randy Ewing; George Begley; Beecher Powers; Colton Powers; Ron Salyers; Shane Austin; and Tommy Austin.