Edward Leon Freeman, 78, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
He was the son of Ada and Emerson Freeman of Wise, VA.
Leon was a graduate of J.J. Kelly High School and a veteran during the Vietnam War having served a tour of duty in Thailand with the United States Air Force. He worked primarily in the coal industry, seldom missed a Union meeting.
Those who knew Leon will always be grateful for the adventures he shared and the joy he gave us, for his generosity and happy spirit. His sparkling blue eyes, beautiful smile and kindly manner toward all will be sorely missed.
Leon's immediate family who survive him include his brother, Phillip Morris Freeman of Jacksonville, Florida and Gerald Freeman of Wise; and sisters, Alice Hughes, Mona Freeman and Dinah Gibson, all of Wise; and a host of nieces and nephews who will all cherish his memory.
Graveside committal services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emergency Fuel Fund for the Elderly at MEOC, PO Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.