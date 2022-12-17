KINGSPORT - Edward Lee Thomasson, 98, died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Kingsport, TN. He was born on June 13, 1924, near Centertown in Ohio County, KY. Edward resided at Brookdale Kingsport for the past eight years after moving to Kingsport from Kentucky in 2014. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after working most of his career in Louisville and Lexington KY. Edward enjoyed golf, ball room dancing, bluegrass music, and spending time with his family. He was a special and beloved person that will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble Thomasson and Pearlie (King) Thomasson of Hartford, KY; his only brother, J B Thomasson of Louisville, KY; and his first wife, Marteen Thomasson of Kingsport, TN.
Edward is survived by his son, John Edward Thomasson (wife Nancy) of Kingsport; two grandchildren, Glen Edward Thomasson (Cheri) of Hendersonville, TN, and Michelle Denise Thomson (Nathan) of Buford, GA; four great-grandchildren, Connor and Gabriella Thomson, John Glen and Samuel Glen Thomasson; and one niece, Barbara Gene Thomasson of Louisville, KY.
The family especially thanks all of the care providers at Brookdale Kingsport for the loving care they provided to Edward over the past 8 years.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN.
Funeral services will be finalized at a later date to be held at Louisville Memorial Garden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1238 Pine St, Kingsport, TN 37664, or Turn Graves Into Gardens, 1805 Birchfield Ct, Kingsport, TN 37660.