COEBURN, VA - Edward Joe (Cocky) Plaster, 60, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center Kingsport, TN. Joe was a retired coal truck driver; an avid Nascar, Wrestling fan and a Dallas Cowboy fan. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvil and Flora Plaster, three brothers, Walter (Nut), Orville, and Rodney Plaster; two brothers-in-law, Ben Franklin, and Jr. Evans; his mother-in-law, Doris Rowe.
Surviving are his loving wife of 32 years, Toni Plaster; two sons, Jeffrey (P-Nut) Patton and Toby Plaster of Coeburn, VA.; seven grandchildren, Caitlyn and Jeffrey (Bubby) Patton, Toby Jr., Tyler and Steven Plaster, Bella and Blake Patton; four sisters, Shirley (Steve) McElyea, Virginia Franklin, Geraldine Evans, and Sherry (Bobby) Shepard all of Coeburn, Va., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. He will be greatly missed by his family.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 21, 2020 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Services will be conducted 11 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Brother Joe Dearry officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, VA. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. We will be following State Mandated Social Distancing and Occupancy and the family or funeral home will not provide Masks. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.