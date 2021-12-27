KINGSPORT - Edward Garrett Carter, 57, 520 Preakness Court, Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at 5:03 pm and will now celebrate eternal life.
Eddie had an extreme appreciation of God’s creations and earthly beauty. He hiked many trails with his daughter and loved fishing and kayaking. He took daily comfort in all of its peace and tranquility.
Eddie was born in New Carlisle, Ohio and later moved to Kingsport, Tenn., in 1980 with his family.
Eddie was a loving, caring father and husband for over 37 years. He also loved and took special care of his dogs, Thor and Seavey. Eddie always had a smile for everyone and enjoyed joking around and telling stories. He attended Volunteer High School and enjoyed art and photography. He was extremely proud of his team at Techni-Glass, Inc.
He was preceded in death by his father; Charles Edward Carter, mother; Betty Whited Carter, sister; Pamela Kay Smith.
Survived by his loving wife of 37 years; Robin Ann Carter, Kingsport, Tenn.; daughter, Kayla Danielle Carter, and husband Noah Naseri of Johnson City, Tenn.; brother, Patrick Allen Carter, and wife Sandi Carter of Bristol, Tenn.; sisters; Carol Esta Carter of Néw Carlisle, Ohio and Cindy Lou Humphrey and husband Micheal Humphrey of Whittman, Az.; aunt, Mary Alice Whited Billings of Kingsport, Tenn.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be conducted on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga, Kingsport, TN, 37660.
