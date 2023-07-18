KNOXVILLE - Edward G. Miller, Jr., age 85, died on July 13, 2023. Ed was a devoted husband of 65 years to his wife, Evelyn, and father to three daughters. He earned a PhD in organic chemistry from Georgia Tech, served in the U.S. Army at Edgewood Arsenal, Maryland, and worked for 30+ years at Tennessee Eastman Company, then a division of Eastman Kodak, as a chemist, researcher, and regulatory specialist. A lover of all genres of music, he played oboe with the orchestra at First Baptist Church in Kingsport and in his own church, St. James Episcopal in Knoxville. He was a lifelong learner and was always discovering new things that interested him. He cherished his time with family and friends at South Holston Lake, captaining three boats, the Banana Boat, the Mega and the Loon. After retirement, he could be found hiking the Smokies or kayaking local rivers with his best friend, Vince. Ed was above all a family man. Preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Irene, he is survived by his wife Evelyn, one sister Jane, three daughters (Melanie, Camille and Elizabeth), two granddaughters (Laura and Michelle), one grandson Jimmy, two great-grandsons Paxton and Levi, one great-granddaughter Sadie, and three nieces and their families. He was beloved by his sons-in-law (David, Chuck, and Randy) and many, many others. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 3:00 pm at St. James Episcopal Church, Knoxville, with inurnment and receiving of friends and family to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. James Episcopal Church (Knoxville, TN) building fund.