Edward Franklin Long (Sweetman) departed to his rest from the toils and labors of this world on May 17, 2022, unexpectantly. Edward was born in Kingsport, TN on November 14, 1971, to Virginia Dianne Long and William Lewis. He moved to Flint, MI in early childhood and received his education through the Flint Public School System. He had a love for music and movies. He returned to Kingsport after living several years in Michigan and resided there until his untimely death.
He is preceded in death by an infant son, brother William Demar Lewis, his doting maternal grandmother, Violet Davis, who gave him the nickname “Sweetman” since he was such a sweet baby, maternal grandfather James Hale, paternal grandparents, and his uncle William David Hale.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Kara Long, son Dawson Long, mother Virginia Dianne Long, father William Lewis, sisters Timula (Charles) Hale, Annette Long, Tammy Adams, brother Erwin Lewis and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends may visit the family at the residence of Ms. Virginia Long 2261 E. Center St. Kingsport, TN
A celebration of life service will be conducted May 26, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Clark Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service.
Professional service and care of Mr. Edward Franklin Long and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971.