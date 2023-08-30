~They take comfort in knowing that through Faith in Christ that they, one day at God’s appointed time, will be reunited to live with Christ forever in the Holy city of New Jerusalem. ~

DUFFIELD, VA - Edward Frank Qualls, 90, was born May 24, 1933, in Stonega, VA, and went to sleep in the arms of Jesus August 28, 2023. He was married to Dorothy Mae Rhoton Qualls on September 4, 1950.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you