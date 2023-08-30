~They take comfort in knowing that through Faith in Christ that they, one day at God’s appointed time, will be reunited to live with Christ forever in the Holy city of New Jerusalem. ~
DUFFIELD, VA - Edward Frank Qualls, 90, was born May 24, 1933, in Stonega, VA, and went to sleep in the arms of Jesus August 28, 2023. He was married to Dorothy Mae Rhoton Qualls on September 4, 1950.
He was a husband, dad, papaw, great-papaw, uncle, and friend to many. Edward was an electrician at Eastman Kodak Company and retired on April 28, 1987. He was also a farmer with a love for the land and his cattle.
Edward was a great inspiration to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was saved many years ago and attended Red Hill Memorial Church until his health prevented him from attending.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Frank, and Estella Tomlinson Qualls; brothers, J.D. Qualls, C.D. Qualls, and Gerald Qualls; sisters, Mable Qualls, Anna Mae Hall, Novenia Smith, Nancy Sizemore, Stella June Qualls and one infant baby girl; and son-in-law, Johnny Baker.
Surviving is his wife, Dorothy Mae Rhoton Qualls; children, Peggy (Forrest) Giles, Donnie (Susan) Qualls, Barbara Qualls Baker, David (Karen) Qualls, and Danny (Cathy) Qualls; grandchildren, Mark (Norelle) Giles, Amy (Jason) Brice, Joe (Courtney) Qualls, Amanda (Barry) Wolfe, Jason (Brittany) France, Josh (Tabitha) France, Adrian (Marcus) Adams, Adam (Emily) Qualls, and Wesley Qualls; great-grandchildren, Rowan Giles, Eli Brice, Parker Qualls, Hudson Qualls, Carter Wolfe, Max Wolfe, Ella Kate Wolfe, Emilie France, Andrew France, Braydon Britt, Henry France, Jackson Adams, and Jordan Adams; sister, Imogene (Qualls) Jennings; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11-1p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Chuck Grimm officiating. David, Rhonda, and Ronnie Hood will provide the music.
Graveside services will follow at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Bruce Rhoton, Kent Russell, and Don Castle will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.