Edward "Eddie" Charles, Jr. age 73 passed away Friday (9/24/21) at Johnson City Medical Center. He was a servant of God and an active member and deacon of Thorn Hill Baptist Church. He was retired from the Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company as an accountant. He served his country; a veteran of the US Army having served in Vietnam. Eddie also served his community as a devoted volunteer at The Shepherds Center and enjoyed being a substitute teacher. He loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren and fishing at the lake.
He is preceded in death by his father; Edward Charles, Sr., mother; Georgia Charles, brothers; Roger Charles and Broderick Charles, sisters; Sheila Charles and Georgia Ruth Easterly.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years; Charlotte Charles, daughters; Jennifer Phillips (Ron) and Janelle Galbreath (Louis), grandchildren; Whitney, Emory, Grant, and Bronson, brother; Roy Charles (Jackie), sisters-in-law; Terri Charles and Earlleen Charles, Virginia Smith and Gaynell Scott, brothers-in-law; Ernest Easterly and Charles Simpson, a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 am - 11:00 am Saturday (10/2/21) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. Military graveside services will be at Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date. Masks are encouraged to be worn at service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.