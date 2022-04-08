BLUFF CITY - Edward "Ed" Walker, age 49, of Bluff City, passed away on April 8, 2022.
Ed was born to Charles and Mildred Walker on May 13, 1972. He was a graduate of Cherokee High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Walker; maternal grandparents, Sam and Etta Long; and paternal grandparents, Keller and Louise Walker.
He is survived by his loving mother, Mildred Walker; brother, Gary Walker; life partner, Judy Malone; daughters, Tasha Malone, and Talaina Hatcher; papaw to, Fairy Handy and Dakota Hatcher; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Kite Cemetery.
