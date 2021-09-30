A celebration of life is planned for Edward “Ed” Brown on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2:30 pm, Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood St. Kingsport, TN 37660.
Ed went to be with his Savior July 7, 2021 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, CLC, Mountain Home, TN.
His visitation, funeral service, and interment with a U. S. Air Force Honor Guard were held July 11, 2021 in his hometown of Stevenson, AL. Due to Covid-19, the family requests those who attend to wear masks and to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing. Dress is casual.