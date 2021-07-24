BLOUNTVILLE - Edward “E.O.” Salyer III, 45, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his home in Blountville, TN.
He lived most of his life in Wise, VA, was a 1995 graduate of J.J. Kelly High School and loved playing sports all throughout his school years. He was a former coal miner and then went to Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton, TN and now was an employee of Tri-City Extrusions where he had many good friends. E.O. was a diehard sports fan and an avid Tennessee Vol fan.
Surviving are his wife, Jennifer Counts Salyer; mother, Janet Bishop Salyer of Wise, VA; daughter, Breana “Bee” of the home; three sons, Isaiah and Cole of Kingsport, TN and Dalton of Virgie, KY; granddaughter, Harper Kate of Kingsport, TN; grandmother, Betty Hall Salyer; special mother-in-law, Nancy Meridith of Atlanta, GA; and he loved all his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for E.O. Salyer III will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Jody Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1:30 P.M. till time of services at 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. In Lieu of flowers family request that memorial contributions be made to PAWS of SWVA P.O. Box 576 Coeburn, VA 24230 or through PayPal (paws of swva @ yahoo.com). Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.