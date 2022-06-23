KINGSPORT - Edward “Darryl” Davidson, 62, of the Arcadia Community of Kingsport passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Born on November 6, 1959, in Kingsport, Tennessee, Darryl was a 20-year member of the Peacemakers Motorcycle Club. He loved his family, his club brothers, and his friends.
In February 2011, Darryl stopped an assault on a woman in the parking lot at Indian Path Medical Center. For his heroic actions, he was awarded a Citizen Service Medal by the Kingsport Police Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwyett and Helen (Gardner) Davidson; paternal grandparents, B.C. and Virginia Davidson; and maternal grandparents, Claude and Mary Ann Gardner.
Darryl is survived by his children, Harley, and Dylan Davidson; brothers, Wesley Davidson and Dewayne Davidson (Tammy); aunt, Shelby Begley; niece, Jessica Davidson; and nephew, Patrick Davidson; along with countless friends from his many years in the motorcycle community.
The family will receive friends at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, Tennessee, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The funeral service will follow with Chaplain Jimmy Phipps officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Valley View Missionary Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tennessee. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 12:15 pm. The procession will leave for the cemetery at 12:30 pm.
Members of the Peacemakers Motorcycle Club will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew in Darryl’s memory.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Davidson family.