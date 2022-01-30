MOUNT CARMEL- Edward Alan Sivert, age 68, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday January, 30, 2022, at Indian Path Community Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Church Hill.
