Edward “Alan” Sivert, age 68, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Indian Path Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. He was a veteran of the United States Military having proudly served his country in the Army during Desert Storm, 2 tours with Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan). Alan took a lot of pride in his career of 39+ years with his Army comrades. Most of all, Alan was a wonderful and loving husband, daddy and poppa, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Maude Sivert; and mother-in-law, Nell Dotson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debbie Sivert; daughter, April Wells (Mike); granddaughter, Abbey Wells; sisters-in-law, Pat Bass (Larry) and Kathy Dishner (James); several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Stephen Moore officiating. A Military Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 providing honors. All those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 10:45 am. Pallbearers serving the family will be: Scott Hardin, Larry Moore, Joe Hunt, David Douthat, Alan Bass, Austin Bass, Jason Hammonds and George Trent. Honorary pallbearers serving the family will be: James Ball, James Dishner, Larry Bass and Johnny Copas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to thank the 5th floor staff and cafeteria workers at Indian Path Medical Center for their love and compassion shown towards Alan and their family during this difficult time.
All those wishing to attend services for Alan are asked to please wear a mask and social distance when appropriate due to COVID-19 concerns.
