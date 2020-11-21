KINGSPORT - Eduardo “Pio” Velazco, 26, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, and is in a happy place with his grandparents, Maria Guadalupe Duron, Santiago Velazco and Delores Marie “Nana” Rupe, his puppy, “Kratos”, Teresa Flores and Josefina Rodriguez.
He was born in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, moved to the United States where he lived in Blountville, TN while going to Sullivan Central in the 8th and 9th grade, and moved to Kingsport 10 years ago.
Eduardo graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 2013. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. Eduardo was a server at La Careta and Santa Fe restaurants.
He enjoyed playing soccer, hiking, riding motorcycles, playing video games, traveling and was adventurous. Eduardo loved to make people laugh, made friends easily, loved everybody and lived life to the max.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Esmeralda Velazco; step father, John Stewart; father, Eleazar Valero; sisters, Karen Valero, Dalia Valero, Daniela Valero and Saira Valero; brothers, Angel Velazco and Hector Velazco; one niece and two nephews and a host of “brothers and sisters”.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 5:45 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2517 N. John B. Dennis Hwy., Kingsport, TN 37660.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Father Michael Cummins officiating.
The care of Eduardo “Pio” Velazco and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.