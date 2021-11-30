KINGSPORT - Edsel Garnie Skelton, 89, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born in Church Hill, TN on April 15,1932 to parents Charlie and Ethel Skelton. He was a lifelong musician with a long-standing music career that led him to play all over the US and Europe, including the Grand Ole Opry and Sweden. Eddie released 13 records on Starday and associated labels during his career. He was an accomplished songwriter with songs recorded by Sonny James and Ray Price. Eddie worked as a deejay for WPEO radio in Peoria, Illinois: WMCH in Church Hill, Tennessee and WKIN in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was also the owner of Skelton’s Music land in downtown Kingsport and worked as a financial consultant for Primerica. Eddie was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. His most recent accomplishment was a new CD called “Perfect Love Songs”. Eddie is preceded in death by his wife Thelma Jean Skelton, Daughter Cathy Smith, and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Eddie Skelton Jr., sister Fannie Skelton Arnold, grandchildren Travis Gardner, Kristin Hilton, and Nicole Calhoun, as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Family will have a memorial service only for all friends and family on Thursday, December 2nd at 6 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee.