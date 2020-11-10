(October 15, 1925-November 7, 2020)
Ottalee Wininger, 95, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on November 7th, 2020.
Due to health considerations, services will only consist of an immediate family graveside gathering on Wednesday November 11th, Veterans Day, at Church Hill Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences and messages may be made through Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill who is serving the Wininger family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, C/O Michelle Dixon, 119 Grandview Street, Church Hill, TN 37642. Please call your parents and grandparents during these difficult times and tell them you love them and are thinking of them, that is what Ottalee would want.