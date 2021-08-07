CHURCH HILL - Edna Ruth Cooper, age 84, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 7, 2021, following an extended illness. Mrs. Cooper was born in Greene County and had lived majority of her life in Church Hill. She retired from First Tennessee Development as a Family Support Assistant and was Co-Owner of Wylie’s Little Gold Mine in Church Hill with her late husband for many years. Edna was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wylie W. Cooper; son, Wylie (Bucky) Cooper, Jr.; parents, Clyde Douglas Lucas and Maude Thornburg Lucas; and two brothers.
Survivors include her daughters, Rosa-Lee Cooper Bailey, (Joel) and Bernadette Smith (Steve); son, Mack Cooper; grandchildren, Andrea Bridger, (Mac), Whitney Bailey (Cornell Bond), Zach Bailey, Jessica Cooper, Ariel Duncan (Jesse), Cole Cooper, and Mary Elizabeth (Mimzi) Cooper; sisters, Linda Willis (Don), Wanda Morrison (Wayne), and Winifred “Went” Houston; and brother, Kenneth Lucas (Lochiel). She is also survived by the lights of her life, great-grandchildren Riley and Cooper Bond.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private graveside service at Cooper Cemetery in Carter’s Valley.
To leave an online message for the Cooper family, please visit www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Cooper family.