CHURCH HILL - Edna “Odell” Thompson age 90 of Church Hill, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was retired from Eastman Chemical and a member of Freedom Baptist Church of Mt. Carmel.
Edna is survived by one granddaughter: Melissa Hughey; one grandson: Jason Smith and wife Pam all of Greeneville; great grandchildren: Michael Smith and wife Sara, Glendalin Smith, Madison Smith, and Joshua Smith; three great-great-grandchildren: Augustus Smith, Eden Smith and Jericho Smith; one sister: Alice Marshall of Greeneville as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was the daughter of the late: Steve Ward and Roberta Barrett Rynes; stepfather: Grady Rynes. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Thompson; three children: Michael Thompson, Connie Thompson, and Denise Simpson and husband Billy; one brother: Howard Ward; one sister: Hazel Jobe and husband Rob; brother-in-law: Paul Marshall.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 – 7 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12 noon in the chapel of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Simpson officiating.
Interment will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Stevie Marshall, Josh Marshall, Brandon Marshall, Harold Derrick, Mark Derrick and Ray Ward.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.