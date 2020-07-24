JOHNSON CITY - Edna Nell Kendrick Kilgore, 95, Johnson City, passed away after an extended illness, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Christian Care of Unicoi County.
Edna was born in Midway, VA to the late Oscar and Etta Mae Stallard Kendrick.
She was a telephone operator for many years and was a member of the former Litz Manor Church.
Edna loved spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. She also loved to work cross word puzzles.
In addition to her parents Edna is preceded in death by 2 husbands, William McKinley Evans and Robert Kilgore; a son William Jeffrey “Jeff” Evans; 11 siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory are a sister, Elsie Mae Childress; granddaughters, Leanna Booher and Lindsey Davis (Zack); great-grandchildren, William Lincoln Davis and Jackson Allen Davis, Claire Olivia Booher and Hope Elenor Booher; a special niece, Pam Repass.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the family will be having a private graveside service.
