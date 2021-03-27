Born Edna Louise Trent on February 6, 1937, in Rose Hill, Virginia, Louise moved to Kingsport in 1944 and married Jimmie D. Morrison of Kingsport in 1957. She graduated from Blountville High School where she was valedictorian of her class. Louise passed away at her home on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
She worked for over 40 years at J.P. Stevens/Borden Mills while she raised two daughters with her husband. She was a trailblazing woman, ahead of her time. She taught her daughters independence and self-reliance and how to rise above adversity. Since her retirement, she volunteered for several organizations including: Colonial Heights Meals on Wheels, where she also served on the Board of Directors; Kitchen of Hope; United Way of Kingsport; Friends in Need; The Singles Group of First Broad Street United Methodist Church of Kingsport; and Second Harvest Food Bank. She attended Bible Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Morrison, father William Bedford Trent, mother Otie Mae Ingle Trent, brothers and sisters Jean (Gene) Sumpter Trent, Lee Perry, Naomi Ferne Trent Matlock, Mildred Jean Smith Watts, William Morgan Trent, and three baby sisters. She leaves one sister Mary Ruth (Trent) Nothnagel, two children Lynn (Morrison) Thigpen & husband Woody Thigpen, and Jane Morrison & Jack Grable, and one grandchild Bethany Thigpen.
Honorary pallbearers will be William (Bill) Nothnagel, David Nothnagel, Nathan Leonard, Carolyn Easley, Billie Jean Trent, and Bethany Thigpen.
A graveside service for her family and friends will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1 PM. She will be buried there next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, she requests her friends and family donate to someone in need.
