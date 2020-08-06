KINGSPORT - Edna Lorene Light, 83, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday August 4th, 2020.
Edna was born in the Blair’s Gap community of Kingsport, TN where she lived most of her life. She was an avid quilt maker who also enjoyed cooking for her family. Edna spent most of her life caring for her family. She attended Sunrise Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister, parents Cecil and Della Gilbert, husband Paul Light, and an infant nephew.
She is survived by her sister and brother in law Patsy and Chesel Dykes, niece Angie (Jeff) Peters, niece Crystal (Jeff) Johnson, and nephew Mark Dykes, great nephews Dylan Peters and Axl Dykes, and great nieces McKenzie Peters and Skylar Johnson. She also leaves behind a special cousin Donna White.
Per Edna’s request there will be a graveside service at the Mowell Family Cemetery (R.C. Barrett Road off of Lonestar Road) on Saturday August 8th, 2020 at 11:00 AM with the Reverend Kelly Dykes officiating.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Light family.