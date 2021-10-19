GATE CITY, VA - Edna Faye (Lane) Carico, 86, of Gate City, VA entered her Heavenly Home on Sunday, October 17, 2021, with her family by her side.
Edna was born in Scott County, VA on March 18, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Miles Canary and Mattie Loretta (Strong) Lane.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 66 years, Lessie Arnold Carico (Dec. 2020); great grandson, Camden Reece Walters; sisters, Mary Rhoton, Nellie Lane, and Shirley Stokes; and brother, Harlan Lane preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Darlene Walters and husband, Gary, Sherry Bartlett and husband, Larry; grandsons; Stacy Walters and wife, Krystal, Cody Bartlett, Greg Bartlett and wife, Amy, and a bonus grandson, Josh Winston, all of Gate City, VA.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Jeff DeBoard and Rev. Lennis France officiating. Riley Boy will provide the music.
Gary Walters, Larry Bartlett, Stacy Walters, Cody Bartlett, Greg Rhoton, Josh Winston, Greg Bartlett, and Bud Owens will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Holston View at 1:45 p.m., Wednesday.
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, those attending are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Andy, Cody and Ashley with Caris Health Care for their care and kindness towards their mom and family during her illness.
An online guest register is available for the Carico family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Edna Faye (Lane) Carico.