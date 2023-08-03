On August 2, 2023 “Mamaw” Edna Grace Houseright Hensley passed away peacefully at age 94 leaving a legacy of love, laughter and kindness on this World.

Mamaw lived a simple and faithful life and was happiest being a central figure in the lives of not only her children but anyone who was blessed to be a part of her life. In her presence, everyone was a star in her eyes and knew that they mattered.

