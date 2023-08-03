On August 2, 2023 “Mamaw” Edna Grace Houseright Hensley passed away peacefully at age 94 leaving a legacy of love, laughter and kindness on this World.
Mamaw lived a simple and faithful life and was happiest being a central figure in the lives of not only her children but anyone who was blessed to be a part of her life. In her presence, everyone was a star in her eyes and knew that they mattered.
Mamaw was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always ready with a plate of food (gravy & biscuits, soup beans, chicken & dumplings) and a glass of cold mountain spring water enveloping family & houseguests in a blanket of tender care. If it needed done or if anyone needed help, they were sure to look for her, be the tobacco patch, canning, killing hogs she was the go-to. She attended Catron Chapel Church where she loved to sing with her boys.
And she always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy and happy. She may have been slight in stature, but she loved her family fiercely as they did her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L.D. and Hester Blessing; first husband, William J. Houseright; second husband, Thomas Clayton Hensley; sisters, Gertrude Ripley, Emmogene Housewright, Eva McConnell and Wanda Hensley; brother, Jimmy Blessing.
Mamaw is survived by her daughter, Tootsie Bellamy and husband Dale, son, Bill Houseright and wife Jenny and was grandmother to 6 grandkids, Bill and Michelle, Jake and Abi, Jeremy and Kelly, and Jonas; Becky and Randy, and Kevin; 15 great-grandkids; several great-great-grandkids; sisters, Nataleen Dean and Linda Hensley; brother, Roy Blessing; many nieces and nephews.
Mamaw loved Gate City Football, where her son Bill coached and her Grandson, Jeremy now coaches. And where her son, Bill and beloved grandchildren (Billy, Kevin, Jake, Jeremy and Jonas) and great-grandsons Mason and Kaden played across several decades. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made in her honor to Gate City Athletics, 178 Harry Fry Dr, Gate City, VA 24251.
Visiting hours will be from 12 pm to 2 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow with Pastor Larry Tolley and Pastor Daryle Houseright officiating. Music will be provided by Tim Thacker and Amy Falin.
Burial will follow the service in the Blessing Cemetery, Kermit Community, Gate City, VA. Pallbearers will be Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Ruth, Doris and Rose (her special sister-in-law) and the staff at Nova Health and Rehab for all their care and kindness.