Early morning on Saturday, February 20, 2021, God reached down and took home his daughter, Edna Goodman Crawford. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a tuberculosis survivor, losing one lung in 1965. Edna went on to live a full life, working and retiring from Parks Belk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clarence Crawford and was the last of eight Goodman siblings.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Lisa Morrell and husband Keith; grandson, Daniel Morrell; sister-in-law and next-door neighbor, Louise Chase and husband Kyle; three half- brothers, Dale, Darryl and Dallas Goodman; two special friends, Joyce Hite and Donna Jones; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor David Salley officiating.