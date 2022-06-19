KINGSPORT - Edna Geneva Goins, age 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Geneva was born on May 2, 1933, in Dante, VA, to the late B. Lemel and Ester Mae Watson Castle. She worked in the Holston Valley Medical Center ER for several years before teaching the kindergarten Head Start Program at Kingsley United Methodist Church and a devoted wife, mother and sister. Geneva and her late husband Rex, were very active members of the Shriner’s and the Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Rex H. Goins; daughters, Darlene Barger and Dr. Beth Ann Goins; sisters, Barbara Powers and Nancy Barker; and brother, James Castle; step-father, Victor W. Castle.
Left to cherish Geneva’s memory are her sisters, Linda Rogers (Wayne) and Cathy Cox (Gary); her loving canine companion, Captain; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Geneva’s Life will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Ray Amos, Sr. officiating.
A Committal Service will begin at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center ICU and the 3rd floor of Wilcox Hall for the care provided to Geneva and the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Geneva’s honor to Kingsley UMC at wearekingsley.org or to Jericho Shrine #180 at jerichoshrine.com
