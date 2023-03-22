LIMESTONE - Edna Fern Green, 87, of Limestone, TN, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch.

