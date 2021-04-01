BIG STONE GAP, VA - Edna Evelyn Boggs, born on May 13, 1933, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Lonesome Pine Hospital at the age of 87.
Edna was a lifelong resident of the Strawberry Patch Community. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin, and friend. She was known for her faith in God, her hospitality, her soft-spoken voice, her loving and kind personality, and her humble lifestyle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Clayton Boggs; mother, Maudie Elizabeth McKinney; father, John H. McKinney; brothers, James McKinney and Calloway McKinney; sons, William Darrell Boggs, Charles Edmond Boggs, Dennis Lynn Boggs, and David Eugene Boggs; daughter, Kathy Faye Boggs; granddaughter, Victoria “Peep” Boggs; and son-in-law John Miller.
Surviving is her brother, Dan McKinney (wife Evelyn); daughters, Vickie “Sis” Kern (husband John), and Joyce Miller and finance Joey Smith; sons, Michael Boggs, Vernon Boggs (wife Reva), Paul Boggs (wife Justina), Keith Boggs, and Roger Boggs; daughters-in-law, Bobbie Boggs and Linda Boggs, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a very special cousin, Nadine, and many friends.
Services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, Va. Visitation hours will be from 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. with funeral services immediately following with Mike Meade officiating. Special music will be provided by Glimpse of Grace. There will be a funeral procession from the funeral home to the McKinney Family Cemetery in the Strawberry Patch of Big Stone Gap, VA after the funeral service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19 State Requirements, Social distancing and mask/face coverings are asked to be practiced.
You may go online to view the updated arrangements, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
